Jim Jones ft. Trav – “Paper Chaser” [VIDEO]

It’s NSFW music video time! Jim Jones and Trav take us to the great land of “Perfections” in Queens, New York. This isn’t so much a music video, more than it is just Jimmy and Trav reciting lyrics during what just happens to be a night out at the strip club.

The premise of the video isn’t to deep for anyone to grasp. Money flying, booties shaking, and low budget graphics. The good folks who brought us BET Uncut would be proud of this production. If you don’t have Jimmy’s Vampire Life 2 mixtape, get that here. Hit the jump to check out “Paper Chaser” featuring Trav.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

—

Photo: E1