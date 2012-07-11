Jay-Z Adds 2 More Barclays Center Opening Shows, Brings Total To 5

The Jay-Z Opening Concert series at the Barclay’s Center in downtown Brooklyn is becoming a two-week long affair. Due to demand, Hova has added two more shows at the home of the NBA’s New Jersey Nets, on Wednesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 4. This bring the total to five dates over a two-week span, granting thousands upon thousands of more fans to see the BK native rock the stage live and in the flesh.

The opening night show is Friday, September 28th, with shows the very next Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for all five Live Nation www.barclayscenter.com or http://www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. All the dates will feature 7,000 tickets priced at under $30 to make the show affordable to as many as many fans as possible.

Brooklyn wins.

Photo: Ernest Estime