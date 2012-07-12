Azealia Banks – Fantasea Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Azealia Banks works very hard for a person who retired from rap before she even dropped her debut album. Nonetheless, the Harlem native is ready for the world to hear her highly anticipated Fantasea mixtape, which she unleashed late Wednesday (July 11).

Spawning joints like “Jumanji,” “Aquababe” and “Neptune,” Banks is masterful at keeping the public intrigued by constantly hitting us with new music. Last last month the 20-year-old announced that she was delaying the 19-track project, offering no explanation as to why. In response to the fanfare, Banks teased the release on Twitter earlier today, promising not to disappoint. “RT if you’re ready to be slayed by‪#FANTASEA!” she wrote.

Up next banks will head to Los Angeles, for the West Coast installment of her Mermaid Ball which is set to take place Saturday(July 14) at the Henry Ford Theatre. Baltimore rapper Rye Rye (and possibly other special guests) will join Banks at the event. After L.A., Banks is set to head oversease touring the likes of Japan, Spain, and the UK from August until mid-October.

Her debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste, drops later this year.

Click here to step into Banks’ Fantasea, and check out the track list below.

Photo: Corner Stone