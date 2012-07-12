Target Stores Refuse To Carry Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange Debut

Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange debut quickly topped iTunes charts when it was released earlier in the week, but when the physical album is available one place you won’t find it at is Target. Ocean confirmed via Twitter that the project will not be sold by the retail giant. “Album won’t be available at target,” he wrote Wednesday (July 11). “Blame it on a generational gap. best buy on deck though.”

Target explained that their choice not to carry the release was fueled by Ocean’s decision to prematurely drop the digital version. “At Target, we focus on offering our guests a wide assortment of physical CDs, so our selection of new releases is dedicated to physical CDs rather than titles that are realized digitally in advance of the street date,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Our assortment decisions are based on a number of factors, including guest demand. Target has a longstanding tradition of supporting music and artistry that reflects the diverse landscape of American culture.”

The 24-year-old’s musical reign is evident, as his album is expected to push between 110,000-125,000 units its first week. Given the fact that the project had little promotion, and was also streamed on his Tumblr page, the aforementioned numbers are no small feat.

Ocean’s admission to falling in love with another man, also propelled him into a brighter spotlight. The New Orleans native received a co-sign from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, clocked a mention on the Today Show, and made his television debut on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

Channel Orange hits stores July 17.

Photo: NME