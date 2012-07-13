Bronx Designer Files $7 Million Lawsuit Against Jay-Z Over Roc-A-Fella Logo

Jay-Z and his former business partners are facing a lawsuit, over their Roc-A-Fella logo. A Bronx, New York clothing designer filed the $7 million suit Thursday (July 12) over unpaid royalties. Dwayne Walker alleges that he designed Hov’s Roc-A-Fella logo, and was not properly compensated.

Walker asserts that in 1995, back when Roc-A-Fella was in its infancy stages, he created the logo, which features the letter R and a champagne bottle, in front of a black record. “The logo has become universally recognized as an iconic symbol of Jay Z, one of the most successful recording artists in the history of popular music,” reads the suit.

In 2002 the company branched out to clothing with the launch of Rocawear, and dabbled in the movie industry by way of Roc-A-Fella films. Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke are also named in the suit, as all three men launched the label, which went on to become a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

With all his business ventures, at this point, Jay is used to getting sued. Last month a man named Patrick White filed a hand-written lawsuit against the 42-year-old and writer Dream Hampton, accusing them of stealing the content for the book Decoded.

