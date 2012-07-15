Meek Mill ft. Drake & Jeremih — “Amen” [VIDEO]

We can think of at least one person who wasn’t looking forward to this video. For everyone else, here is the visual for Meek Mill’s controversial, but increasingly ubiquitous hit “Amen,” featuring Drake and Jeremih. The MMG rapper looks none the worse after a wild night of partying at the club.

You’ll see cameos from grip of rappers including J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame and French Montana since parts of the video were shot during the Club Paradise tour. The Jahlil Beats and KeY Wane produced track originally appeared on Meek’s Dreamchasers 2 mixtape but will also land on his official debut, Dreams & Nightmares, out August 28th.

Watch the Dre Films directed clip for “Amen” below. Where was you at?

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics