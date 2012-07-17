Nas’ Life Is Good Celebration W/ Moet & Team Epiphany [PHOTOS]

Nas is winning. The Moet & Chandon was flowing last night as Nas celebrated the release of his tenth studio album, Life Is Good. The intimate celebration took place at Bagatelle in the Meat Packing district in New York City. The Hip-Hop A-List came out as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Jermaine Dupri, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beats, Wale and many more were in the house to toast the man of the hour.

Hosted by the good folks over at Team Epiphany, the classy event continued what has been an immense winning streak for the kid from Queensbridge. Hit the jump to check out all the photos courtesy of Rap-Up, Miss Info and Michael Feeney.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jason Kidd’s Night Of Bad Decisions [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

—

Photos: Getty, Rap-Up, Miss Info, Michael Feeney

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »