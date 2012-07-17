Nas Wants Jay-Z and Eminem On A “Daughters” Remix

You really want to see a sign of the times? According to a recent interview with VIBE, Nas wants Hip-Hop luminaries/fathers Eminem and Jay-Z to hop on a remix of the No ID-produced, “Daughters.”

“One of the only other rappers I thought about was AZ. And I wanted Eminem for a remix for ‘Daughters,’ Nas says. “But he had already expressed that he’s spoken so much about his daughter throughout his career that he had done that subject too much. And me and Jay-Z talked about doing some things, but our schedules were so crazy.”

We haven’t heard Shady talk about his daughter Hailie Jade in a long time, so one can understand having to resist putting some awkwardness on his now-teenage daughter. Hov on the other hand spoke about the birth of his much talked about daughter, Blue Ivy, and barring anymore scheduling conflicts that can be a likely scenario. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jason Kidd’s Night Of Bad Decisions [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Detroit Free Press