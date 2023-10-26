Thieves Crash Car Into Sneaker Store, Make Off With $100K In Merchandise

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another high-stakes sneaker robbery took place, but this time it went down the old fashion way with thieves breaking into a sneaker consignment store and taking any and everything they could.

WGN9 is reporting that Chicago sneaker spot Flee Club was hit hard Wednesday (Oct. 25) when thieves rammed their SUV into the brick-and-mortar store around 4:30 a.m. and ransacked the place for its high-end sneakers and attire. After it was all said and done, thieves made off with more than $100,000 in merchandise, according to Flee Club co-owner Darris Kelly.

Per WGN9:

“Just devastation, my heart is broke,” Kelly said. “You put so much time and money into your store, someone just comes in overnight and takes your dream away.”

Following The Flee Club incident, authorities were trying to determine if the building can support the apartments above due to the severity of the damage. On Wednesday afternoon, owners told WGN News the structure has been deemed safe.

At around 6:05 a.m., Chicago police responded to an attempted retail burglary at the Louis Vuitton store in the 900 block of North Michigan. A group of five to six were unsuccessful after trying to damage the front glass door.

It’s not the only recent “crash-and-grab.”

We lowkey wish we knew which exact sneakers were taken. Sneakerheads love to know that kind of information.

Whether the thieves plan to sell all the merchandise or actually keep it for their own collection is anyone’s guess, but regardless, it was definitely a quick come-up for everyone involved as $100,000 worth of clothes and sneakers is quite the haul.

Don’t be surprised if sneaker consignment stores up their security protocols and invest more in protecting their spots. Smash-and-grabs are on the rise across the U.S. these days. These spots might begin hiring armed security sooner or later the way things are going.

What do y’all think of the latest high-stakes sneaker jux? Let us know in the comments section below.