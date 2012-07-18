Apani B. Fly – “Hey” (Prod. By J Dilla) [LISTEN]

Hollis, Queens MC, Apani B. Fly recently blessed fans with a gem produced by the late, great J Dilla titled, “Hey.” Apani B., who’s known as a pioneer in New York City’s underground Hip-Hop scene, dropped this unreleased Dilla collaboration via twitter, stating that “Due to all kinds of politics I don’t think it ever will hit the streets, but listen ya little hearts away!” On the track, Apani B. demonstrates a wizardry with the wordplay that only a frequent Lyricist Lounge performer could exhibit.

“Hey” is just one of many unreleased tracks to drop since J Dilla’s untimely passing. A posthumous album called Rebirth of Detroit, actually released this past June. J Dilla’s continued effect on Hip-Hop goes to show his greatness in the craft of production. REST IN POWER James “J Dilla/Jay Dee” Yancey.

Listen to “Hey” after the jump

—

Photo: Photobucket