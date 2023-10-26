Ex-Girlfriend Of Jonathan Majors Arrested For Assault

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The legal issues of Jonathan Majors took a new turn this week after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, turned herself in to the police in New York. While Jabbari was arrested for assaulting Majors, the prosecution has yet to bring charges.

TMZ reports that Grace Jabbari, who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her, was hit with a countering complaint this past June. She turned herself in at the NYPD’s 10th Precinct on Wednesday (October 25).

More from TMZ:

Our sources say Jabbari allegedly scratched Majors on his right hand and smacked him across the face with an open hand, causing a cut to his cheek and ear pain. She then allegedly tore buttons off his coat, and damaged the front pocket.

We’re told she’s being booked for misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

The outlet goes on to add that the Manhattan district attorney’s office filed via court papers this past Tuesday (October 24) stating that they will not bring charges against Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors faced several delays in his trial. The current date is now set for November 29.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty