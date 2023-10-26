Ex-Girlfriend Of Jonathan Majors Arrested For Assault

The legal issues of Jonathan Majors took a new turn this week after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, turned herself in to the police in New York. While Jabbari was arrested for assaulting Majors, the prosecution has yet to bring charges.
TMZ reports that Grace Jabbari, who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her, was hit with a countering complaint this past June. She turned herself in at the NYPD’s 10th Precinct on Wednesday (October 25).
More from TMZ:
Our sources say Jabbari allegedly scratched Majors on his right hand and smacked him across the face with an open hand, causing a cut to his cheek and ear pain. She then allegedly tore buttons off his coat, and damaged the front pocket.
We’re told she’s being booked for misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.
The outlet goes on to add that the Manhattan district attorney’s office filed via court papers this past Tuesday (October 24) stating that they will not bring charges against Jabbari.
Jonathan Majors faced several delays in his trial. The current date is now set for November 29.
—
Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty
-
The History You Never Knew About The Hip-Hop Hits You Love
-
AT&T Dream In Black Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop
-
Side By Side: 8 Unlikely Hip Hop Collaborations We Never Knew We Needed
-
Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey Accidentally Leaked Booty Pic Online
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Kissing Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]
-
In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
14 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Asian