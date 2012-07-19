Talib Kweli Ft. Kendrick Lamar & Curren$y – “Push Thru” [LISTEN]

An unfinished version of this song leaked onto the internet last year that didn’t include Curren$y and Kendrick Lamar. Talib Kweli previewed a portion of this song this week in Seattle, and now only mere moments after that show took place, the full song is here for your listening pleasure.

Kweli, K.Dot and Spitta’s “Push Thru” will be featured on Talib’s next solo album Prisoner Of Consciousness. Three of Hip-Hop’s lyrical darlings are hard at work as well as Curren$y plans to follow his Warner Bros. debut album, The Stoned Immaculate, with a joint mixtape with Wiz Khalifa called Live In Concert.

Kendrick Lamar is prepping his Interscope debut, Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City, and more. Hit the jump to get a listen.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Beyoncé Shows Off Blue Ivy [PHOTO]

• Rick Ross Talks Grilling Tilapia And Eating Cheese With Bon Appétit [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nas Albums, 10 Memorable Album Covers [PHOTOS]

• Jason Kidd’s Night Of Bad Decisions [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Through The Life And Legacy Of Nelson Mandela [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Tumblr

Props: TSS