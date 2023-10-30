You Care: Erica Mena Claims She Had No Clue DJ Envy Was Married Until Phone Call From His Wife

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In more DJ Envy news, Erica Mena is now revisiting her affair with The Breakfast Club co-host.

Taking a slight detour from DJ Envy and his alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar real estate scam, the focus is shifted back to his infidelity that almost ruined his marriage.

During a recent episode of the Reality with the King podcast, unemployed reality star Erica Mena spoke about her affair with DJ Envy. She revealed that she allegedly had no idea he was married and only found out after a phone call with his wife, Gia Casey.

“That came out when I got on Love & Hip Hop, and we had just broken up because the wife found out, which I was totally oblivious to. I knew about the kids, mind you. I have a kid, but I have a baby daddy, and it’s more common where we come from to have kids, but you’re not married; you just got a baby mama,” said Mena.

She continued, “I knew about the kids, and it was always told to me [that she was] his kid’s mother, never wife. And I didn’t get that realization until I got a phone call from the wife.”

DJ Envy Was Allegedly Out Here Acting Like He Wasn’t Married

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star also claims that Envy was out here acting like a single man, giving her all of the attention and gifts only to leave her hanging.

“I’m over here—I have never been in this situation. Here’s this man that’s been doting over me, showering me, you know? I’m starting to fall for him, I spent a lot of time with him. This man flew me and all my friends to Miami; we were living our best lives up and down New York City, holding hands. We were very public,” Mena said.

After Envy was caught slipping, he abruptly ended the affair and blamed Mena while copping pleas with his wife, who called into the Breakfast Club morning show, where the radio host apologized while on-air.

“A couple of days later, I’m getting blown up. ‘Envy’s on-air dogging you out.’ [He said] something to the effect of how he cheated with someone that was beneath him, that whole stuff. So when that happened, I was like: okay. So this is what he’s doing? He’s trying to save half of everything.’ I get it. But why run me through the mud when you knew I didn’t know?” Mena said.

DJ Envy is having one of the worst years of his life. Mena isn’t too far behind. We will chalk it all up to karma.

Peep the entire Erica Mena interview below.

