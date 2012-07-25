Super Groupie Kat Stacks Getting Deported, Deemed “Not Good For American Society”

Do you remember Kat Stacks? Do you care? For those that do, the Rap super groupie is getting deported back to her native Venezuela after spending two years in a Louisiana prison. Born Andrea Herrera, the infamous jump off’s mother, Johnyelsi Cardenas, sent out a letter revealing what her fast daughter, who in a recent interview with XXL says she has changed her ways, has been up to the last couple of years, while pleading for her release.

Cardenas says that “Andrea is a victim of underage sex Trafficking & Domestic Violence,” and detailed her life story of being solicited by a pimp at the young age of 14 and then falling into a hard life of drugs and abuse for several years. Throughout the letter, Cardenas expressed her concern for Kat’s well-being if she gets deported back to Venezuela, saying that the conditions are so bad that she wouldn’t imagine letting her daughter live there. “Venezuela killing 20 to 30 people a day, kidnap 100 to 200 people a day, products such as pricipales milk, chicken, sugar. toilet paper, diapers etc. supermarkets spend 1 or 2 weeks without them. The electricity is removed by 4 or 8 hours daily.” Cardenas said that the judge waited until July 2nd to reach a decision in Kat’s case, where he admitted that “Andrea is a Victim of Underage Sex Trafficking & Domestic Violence. He agreed with what the social worker Melinda Flynn explained . But *Kat Stacks* that was not good for American society.” At the end of the letter Cardenas pleads with listeners for help, saying “THIS IS AN INJUSTICE. I REQUEST JUSTICE FOR ANDREA HERRERA. PLEASE HELP ME TO DO JUSTICE MY DAUGHTER DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE.”

Kat Stacks now goes by @AdmireAndrea on Twitter, where she is also lobbying for the judge to change his decision. Being a victim of s-x trafficking is clearly nothing to joke about, but her reputation and ridiculous antics during her 15 seconds of fame make it hard to take her seriously.

Do you think Kat Stacks should be allowed to stay in the states? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Twitter