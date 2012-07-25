Busta Rhymes ft. Reek Da Villain and J-Doe – “King Tut” [VIDEO]

Daniel Czernilofsky gets behind the lens for Busta Rhymes’ new joint “King Tut.” This Jahlil Beats produced single off of Bussa Buss’ new album Year Of The Dragon has his Conglomerate crew of Reek Da Villain and J-Doe as they head back to the trap house.

After signing with YMCMB and reuniting with Leaders Of The New School at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, Busta Rhymes is having a stellar 2012. “King Tut” is looking to get the ball rolling on his new album, which doesn’t have a release date as of yet. Hit the jump to check out the new video.



Photo: YouTube