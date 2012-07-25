Rick Ross ft. Drake & Wale – “Diced Pineapples” [LISTEN]

Wale gets poetic and Drake sings on the hook for this God Forgives, I Don’t track. Rick Ross recently explained the meaning of “Diced Pineapples” in a recent interview with MTV, that dates back to his well publicized health scare back in 2011.

“When I got out of the hospital — you know, I had a seizure last year — when I was leaving, the doctor told me, ‘You gotta eat some more fruit, drink you some water, eat fruit and just relax for a little while.’ My fruit of choice was pineapples,” says Ross. “For the next three weeks, I woke up every morning and ate diced pineapples, and I put the concept together. Drizzy came in, as well as Wale, and it’s kinda like, ‘She could be my diced pineapple. This special lady, she could be what I wake up to every morning and help me get by every day.”

Hit the jump to listen to the track and get God Forgives, I Don’t next Tuesday when it hits the streets.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Cowgirl Bathtime With Rosa Acosta & Konsole Kingz [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• G.O.O.D. Music Covers New August/September 2012 Issue Of Complex Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz & His Tattoos Cover New Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: VEVO