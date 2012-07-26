Fabolous – “Dope B***h (Remix)” [LISTEN]

With all the good music floating around the atmosphere Fabolous wanted to put his in bid in. The Brooklyn rapper dropped his version of The Dream’s “Dope B***h” single, originally featuring Pusha T.

Fab announced the release via his Twitter page (Wednesday July 25), and although Dream and Pusha make for an excellent rapper-singer team, Loso isn’t too bad either. He’s collaborated with the Radio Killah in the past, and slides easily into the track offering his own lyrical feats. “Long black hair, blonde at the edges, heels or kicks, f-ck it, Giuseppe wedges,” he spits. “She hearin’ her bun pretty even when it’s messy, known to rock a strapless if it’s kinda dressy/Her curly hair look sh-t on Polamalu, she think just like a man/Drink straight out the bottle.”

Dope indeed.

Check the track after the jump.



Photo: Killer Hip Hop