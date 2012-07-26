50 Cent Clowns Oscar De La Hoya On Twitter

Rival boxing promoters not seeing eye to eye is nothing new. But the entertainment factors rises exponentially when one of those promoters is rapper/actor 50 Cent. Word is Oscar De La Hoya had posted tweets (which have since been deleted) venting frustration over the rumors that Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is currently repped by Golden Boy Promotions, was eventually heading over to 50’s newly minted TMT (Team Money Team) Promotions. Of course, Fif seized the opportunity for some Twitter sparring.

“Baby girl,@oscardelahoya,baby girl you here me,stop hating STOP IT RIGH NOW,” tweeted Fitty. “@50cent is bout to be a movement in the #boxing game.”

De La Hoya responded in kind with, “@50cent your a boxing promoter?good luck maybe we can work someday. #success #nextgeneration #GBB #TMT.”

To this, 50 Cent came back with “Great back pedal,can you swim backwards like that to girl?lol I except that as a apology.#GBB #TMT more success a head.”

No telling how this will all play out. But with 50 in the mix, you gotta admit boxing can only get more interesting.

Or we can ask Mayweather what he thinks on August 3rd, when he is schedule to be released from Clark County Detention Center in LA, where is currently incarcerated for domestic battery charges.

