Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Teams Up With Tech Company Light For A Limited-Edition Phone

Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang is dropping a limited phone you might want to get your mitts on if you are a recluse, are a fan of K-Dot, and can’t stand social media or receiving constant emails.

Dave Free and K-Dot’s pgLang have designed a phone with tech company Light for a recent collaboration. The limited-edition drop will see only 250 of the cell phones released that will be available on the pgLang website on November 2.

There is no word on how much the limited-edition Light Phone labeled “just a phone” will cost, but the actual phone costs $299 unlocked on Light’s website.

Still, the company announced the collaboration with a very simple teaser featuring a young child and the phone surrounded by crayons.

What The Hell Is A Light Phone Anyway?

As for the phone itself, it’s a take on the company’s minimal but still premium Light Phone II model. The phone is designed for the person looking to avoid all of the anxiety-inducing tribulations that come with using social media because “It will never have social media, clickbait news, email, an internet browser, or any other anxiety-inducing infinite feed,” per Light’s website.

It keeps things simple. The Light Phone II can still make calls and send texts, has a headphone jack, has Bluetooth, and can be used as a hotspot.

It sounds like the perfect phone for Lamar, who barely has a presence on social media.

This is not the first collaboration pgLang, described as a “multi-lingual, at service company,” has released. The company recently worked with Converse to release a Chuck 70 sneaker as part of the “Driven by Luck” collaboration.

The sneaker made its debut with music videos from Kendrick Lamar’s cousin Baby Keem and Dominic Fike.

We wonder if the phone will come pre-loaded with Kung-Fu Kenny’s music.

Photo: pgLang / Light Phone