Noreaga – “Bloody Money” [VIDEO]

Noreaga finally gets around to dropping a video for “Bloody Money,” off of Capone-N-Noreaga’s classic debut, The War Report. Sure it’s about 15 years too late, but we’ll take it anyway. The clip features archival and current footage of Jose Luis Gotcha spitting his vintage heater.

If you’re memory is short, or you’re a young buck, although the EZ Elpee produced “Bloody Money” was on a CNN album, it’s a Noreaga solo cut. Capone, who is lurkin in the background in the vid, was in the bing while The War Report was on steady repeat shortly after its release. N.O.R.E. held his homie down, and by doing so launched his solo career.

You can cop The War Report on iTunes, but don’t tell anyone because you will be summarily judged for not already having it in your collection. Can we get a video for “Stick You,” though?

N.O.R.E.’s latest LP, Student Of The Game, is due out soon. Check out the video for “Bloody Money” below.



Photo: YouTube