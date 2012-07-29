Jay Electronica – Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (the turn) Tracklist

Yesterday afternoon (July 28th), Jay Electronica made a cameo appearance on Twitter to drop the tracklist of his forthcoming, supremely delayed debut album, Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (the turn). “Every magic trick consists of three parts…”, read the “Exhibit C” rapper’s tweet that include an iTunes screen grab of the album’s song listing.

The project consists of 15 songs with guests including Kanye West (“The New Illuminati,” “Rough Love”), Jay-Z (“Road To Perdition”), his baby momma Erykah Badu (“Life On Mars”) and Sean “Diddy” Combs (“Welcome To Knightsbridge”). Jay Elec, who lately has been getting more press for who he is allegedlly sleeping with (heiress Kate Rothschild) than any actual music, didn’t reveal any sort of timeframe for the Roc Nation album’s release. Wait, Nas did recently reveal he wanted Electronica to produce his entire Untitled album.

Check out the full Act II: The Patents Of Nobility tracklist below.

Do you think this is legit or is this album now officially unicorn status?

01 Real Magic f. Ronald Reagan

02 New Illuminati f. Kanye West

03 Patents of Nobility

04 Life On Mars f. Erykah Badu

05 Bonnie & Clyde f. Serge Gainsbourg

06 Dinner At Tiffanys (The Shiny Suit Theory) f. Charlotte Gainesbourg, Jay-Z & The-Dream

07 Memories & Merlot

08 Better In Tune With The Infinite f. Latonya Givens

09 A Letter to Fallon

10 Road to Perdition f. Jay-Z

11 Welcome to Knighsbridge f. Diddy

12 Rough Love f. Kanye West

13 Run & Hide f. The Bullitts

14 Nights Of The Roundtable

15 10,000 Lotus Petals

[Spotted at 2DopeBoyz]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 11 Notable Black Olympians Who Deserve Your Respect [PHOTOS]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

• Graffiti Mural Criticizing NYPD Gets Painted Over By NYPD Cops [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Rick Ross Eating Like A G [PHOTOS]

• Gunplay Calls Swastika Tattoo A “Symbol Of Genocide” [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

—

Photo: YouTube