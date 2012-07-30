LeBron James’ New Nike LeBron 10 Signature Sneaker [PHOTOS]

The Nike LeBron 9 was a dope looking, highly functional basketball shoe, and will surely go down as one of the best designed and most popular sneaker models not containing Michael Jordan’s name. But all things must come to an end. In this case, it’s actually an evolution, with images of the next version of LeBron James’ signature shoe already starting to creep out. The LeBron 10 is set to be available for the Holiday 2012 and from the the first images it’s looking like another aesthetic winner.

The black & red colorway seen here sports a reverse Nike Swoosh as well as a full length Air Sole unit, Flywire and Hyperfuse tech. While putting in work for Team USA, LeBron James has been sporting the Nike Lunar Hyperdunk+.

Check out photos of what most likely is the LeBron 10, including more previously leaked images, in the gallery.

[Spotted at Sneakr Freaker]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

—

Photo: Diga23

