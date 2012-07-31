Fabolous ft. Wale & French Montana – “Dance Move” [LISTEN]

From the looks of this, it looks like this song is unfinished. Tagged up but still pretty dope; Wale, French Montana and Funeral Fab link up for everyone’s favorite baked good, “Cake.” There’s no telling where this song is going to land, but if I had to make an educated guess this might land on French Montana’s new album, Excuse My French or a new Wale project.

Wale, French and Fabolous take it back to the clubs with this record as the Moroccan MC implores you to bust a move on the dance floor. When this record is finished you can come back right here to Hip-Hop Wired but until then, bust a move on after the jump to listen to “Cake.”

UPDATE: No need to guess anymore, Fabolous lets loose of the official and untagged version of this song titled “Dance Move.”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/Fabolous-Ft-Wale-French-Montana-Dance-Move.mp3

—

Photo: Instagram

Props: HHS1987