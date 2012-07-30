Jay-Z & Beyoncé Drop $400K To Rent Hamptons Mansion [PHOTOS]

The Carter’s have upgraded—for the summer at least. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are renting out a lavish 31,000-square-foot mansion in the Hamptons, reports the New York Post. The couple is renting the home in Bridghampton, also known as the Sandcastle, for $400,000, for the month of August.

The property was built by Hamptons developer Joe Farrell, and is currently on the market for $43.5 million. Sitting on 11-acres of land, the sprawling estate features virtual golf, a rock-climbing wall, a full bar, a recording studio, and a two lane bowling alley. Elsewhere on the property, Jay and Bey, can kick back in the 60-foot heated pool with underwater stereo systems, play on the tennis court, indulge in the spa and/or gym, and park their vehicles in the eight-car garage.

Their master bedroom is whopping 2,800-square feet, but the property also included a separate two-bedroom apartment, and a children’s performing area perfect for 6-month-old, Baby Blue.

In 2009, Farrell moved his family into the property following the completion of 18 months of construction, and continues to rent it out during the summer months.

Reps for the Carters, and Farrell’s company have yet to confirm the rental, but if they did drop that much for a one-month stay, they can certainly afford to do so. According to Forbes, in 2011, Jay out-earned his wife for the first time since 2008, bringing in $37 million, over a 12-month period.

Photos: Wire Image/Fade Youth Blog

