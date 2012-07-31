Chris Brown Denies Slandering Frank Ocean For Coming Out Of The Closet

The press can call Chris Brown many things, but homophobic is not one of them. The singer was accused of targeting Frank Ocean for revealing that he fell in love with another man, after a paparazzi question got blown out of proportion. Brown was asked what he thought about the 24-year-old’s admission, to which he replied “Man, no homo.”

Bloggers, like the utterly ridiculous Perez Hilton, and other’s looking to start a rift for no reason, quickly caused an online firestorm which prompted Brown to clear up his words. “My Opinion on the whole Frank Ocean subject is ……… Love who u wanna love. It’s ur decision. People stop searching for BS,” he wrote.

He also went at people for jumping to conclusions, cleverly using a classic Michael Jackson “Man In the Mirror” move, to make his point. “Everyone is so quick to point the wrong fingers at each other! Ask urself… Am I Doing everything I can to help the world ???? The world is so bent on social acceptance that we’ve forgotten what makes us special… Our individuality! # Imdone # readabookb-tch.”

While things appear to be smoothed over, Ocean and Brown actually have a history of not getting along. Last year the singers took part in a Twitter battle, which swelled to include Odd Future front man, Tyler the Creator. “I Fawk wit Frank Ocean! Reminds me of a young James Fauntleroy or Kevin Cossum,” Brown wrote, kicking off the feud.

Not one to be outdone, Ocean retorted by addressing Brown’s assault on Rihanna, and love for dying his hair blond. “i f-cks wit chris brown, reminds me of a young sisqo or ike turner.”

The beef later dissolved, but not before The Game jumped in an effort to increase the peace, taking to Twitter to advise everyone involved to stop the madness, and “focus.”

Since everything usually breaks on Twitter, Hip-Hop Wired can report that Ocean has yet to respond to the Brown allegations, and is busy on tour promoting his Channel Orange release.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Fat Joe Brings Out Kanye West, Jadakiss & More For “Pride & Joy” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 11 Notable Black Olympians Who Deserve Your Respect [PHOTOS]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

• Graffiti Mural Criticizing NYPD Gets Painted Over By NYPD Cops [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Rick Ross Eating Like A G [PHOTOS]

• Gunplay Calls Swastika Tattoo A “Symbol Of Genocide” [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Getty