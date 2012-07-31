Future – “Turn On The Lights” [VIDEO]

Future’s autotuned crooning anthem finally has a video to accompany it. “Turn On The Lights” is one of the favorites off of Future’s album, Pluto. This Mike Will-produced joint made its premiere last night on BET’s 106 and Park last night and is the fourth single off of his debut album.

Future isn’t one to rest on his laurels as he is getting ready to drop a new mixtape Super Future and a follow up album to Pluto, Super Hendrix. Check out this Bryan Barber-directed hood love story after the jump.

Photo: VEVO