Tracklisting For Lil Wayne’s ‘Rebirth’ Hits The Net

As the release date for Lil Wayne’s Rebirth rock debut draws nearer, new details are emerging on the upcoming project. As previously reported, the album was slated for a December 15 release but was pushed back to the 22. Additionally, Gudda Gudda confirmed an upcoming Young Money/Cash Money tour in time to promote both Wayne’s Rebirth and his YM’s family, We Are Young Money album.

Now, just a few short weeks before both albums hit stores and their tour takes off, the tracklisiting for Weezy’s latest lyrical LP has hit the net.

While the features have not been tagged to the project as of yet, the 12 song tracklisting and cover are available below.

1. American Star

2. Prom Queen

3. Ground Zero

4. Da Da Da

5. Paradise

6. Get A Life

7. On Fire

8. Drop The World

9. Runnin

10. One Way Trip

11. Knockout

12. The Price Is Wrong