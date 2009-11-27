ABC Books Chris Brown for Good Morning America, Sparks Outrage

Chris Brown’s infamous issues with Rihanna have permanently tarnished his image in the eyes of some people. Fortunately for him, producers for Good Morning America are not such people and Chris is slated to appear on GMA next week. He will begin his taping with a tell-all interview with GMA anchor Robin Roberts before performing new songs from his Graffiti album.

Especially peeved about his performance are gay rights activists and feminists. The network recently pulled a performance from openly gay singer Adam Lambert whose risqué performance at the AMAs included simulated sex acts and male on male action. The network stands behind their decision to feature Chris and cancellation of Lambert. An ABC insider told the New York Post:

“Chris Brown’s interview was booked way before Adam Lambert took to the stage. It is to give him a chance to respond to Rihanna’s interview…GMA hopes his appearance could provide a ratings boost, just like Rihanna’s GMA interview earlier this month.”



Be on the lookout for yet another tell-all interview with Chris Brown when he appears on Good Morning America next week.

SMH…..enough with the shameless promotion.