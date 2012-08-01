E-40 – “Turn It Up” [VIDEO]

You cannot roll through the Bay (or anywhere in California for that matter) without paying homage to the one and only E-40. The work he’s put in for promoting his new album, The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil, is remarkable for the fact that we’ve literally lost count on how many videos he’s released for this triple album.

In this vidoe, Forty Water is in familiar territory as he is partying hard and stealing young red bones from right under your nose. The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil is in stores now if you haven’t copped it yet, but if you have hit the jump and check out “Turn it Up.”

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

Photo: YouTube