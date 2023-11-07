Dreamville Festival 2024 Presale Launches For Newsletter Subscribers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dreamville Festival, the annual celebration organized by J. Cole and his Dreamville outfit, will make its return next year in the rapper’s home state. Today (November 7), fans who signed up for the text and email Dreamville newsletter will be able to purchase tickets in a presale event ahead of the early bird drop this Friday.

Hip-Hop Wired attended Dreamville Festival last year and it remains one of the premier musical festivals that exists today. Under the guiding eye of Fayetteville, N.C. native J. Cole, the festival will return next spring to Raleigh and promises to be another star-studded affair. Last year, Usher, Drake, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, and City Girls were some of the big names to join the Dreamville Records crew of the aforementioned Cole, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, JID, Lute, and Omen.

“Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early. Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit,” said Dreamville Festival’s President Adam Roy in a statement.

This will be one of the hottest tickets in 2024 as 100,000 fans converged on the sprawling green of Dorothea Dix Park. Along with the performances, Dreamville organizers have perfected the art of the music festival with plenty of food options, well-positioned restrooms, and two stages with staggered set times so that fans can check out their favorites. There will also be merchandise available on the grounds, along with local businesses and nonprofits launching on-site activations from the Wake County area.

The presale tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. EST and are only available to Dreamville fans who sign up for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

On Friday (November 10) at 10:00 a.m. EST, two-day GA festival passes will be made available to the public along with VIP experience packages.

Dreamville Festival 2024 will take place on April 6 and April 7 next year in Raleigh, N.C. A lineup has yet to be announced and we’ll return with those details as soon as they’re made available to the public.

Photo: Dreamville/Getty