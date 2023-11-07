New Edition Announces Las Vegas Residency

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary R&B group, New Edition, is set to be the next big thing on stage in Sin City.

The sextet announced Monday (Nov. 6), that New Edition: Las Vegas will kick off February 28 for at least six shows. “We just caught lightning in a bottle,” said Ronnie DeVoe, according to USA Today. All six members will perform at the Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater, where acts like Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and more have taken the stage.

The announcement came days after the group performed a tribute to the Spinners at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City.

“We’re looking to touch that stage and continue on with the legacy,” DeVoe added.

“This is going to be more theatrical than our Legacy and Culture tours,” Bobby Brown said. “This will be a lot more intimate. We wanted it to be up, close and personal for our fans.”

The theater sits nearly 1,500 fans, who will enjoy their many classic hits.

Vegas has been a destination for R&B audiences with Usher soon to wrap up his successful residency before performing at the Super Bowl.

The group says that now is a great time for them to have their residency. “We have each other, we have our health, we have our families. Everybody’s still here,” Ricky Bell said.

New Edition also says that the residency is a good time for new music. “It makes sense,” DeVoe said. “I think it’ll be a great time to get in the studio and put our vocals on something new and fresh, so we can deliver that to our fans in anticipation of their residency.”

The group hasn’t released new music since One Love nearly 20 years ago.

“Our audience got a chance to see growth, bond, brotherhood,” Bell said of their recent tours. “Sometimes that’s bigger than any record because people come to look for separation. But I think we’ll give them the glue.”