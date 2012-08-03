Drake Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Management Team

Drake has spoken out about the lawsuit filed against his manager Cortez Bryant. In the suit, James “Jas” Prince, claims to have discovered the rapper and alleges that he is owed money in unpaid royalties. Although Prince doesn’t know just how much money he deserves, he still decided to go forward with the suit, and wants to block Drizzy from renegotiating his contract with Young Money, who he implies is trying to get over on the 25-year-old. “Despite what your daily dose of bullsh-t may lead you to believe. I am forever about this Young Money team,” the rapper wrote Thursday (Aug. 2).

Noticeably silent about the legal drama was Bryant, who is accused of not adhering to an alleged oral agreement with Prince. He did however retweet Drake’s words, which is as good as a statement in the Twitterverse.

One topic that Drake didn’t address was his fiery proclamation that he is the first rapper to successfully fuse rapping and singing. The statement caused a stir online, with many wondering why he would discredit predecessors like Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Queen Latifah, and Missy Elliott—but maybe that was never his intention.

Alongside being the best rapper/singer hybrid in the game, Drake is also said to be producing an album of Aaliyah songs. He is rumored to be honoring the fallen star with a new track sampling her music, which he may premiere at Toronto’s OVO festival, this weekend.

Photo: Getty