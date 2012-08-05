Warren Sapp’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collection Up For Sale [PHOTOS]

If you happen to wear a size 15 sneaker and are an Air Jordan sneaker collector, you have an opportunity to come up. Retired NFL star Warren Sapp filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy back in April 2012 and now as part of the proceedings his extensive Air Jordan collection is going up for auction, reports TMZ.

According to the docs, Sapp owes more than $6.7 million to various creditors … including hundreds of thousands of dollars in child support payments and alimony to at least 4 different baby mamas. Among the debts, Sapp says he owes $853k to the IRS for 2006 and another $89k for 2010. Sapp says he also owes $2,858 in medical bills for “Corrective Speech and Language Therapy.”

The former defensive lineman and seven-time Pro Bowl selection may have had gigs om Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” and NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” but he still wasn’t able to pay his bills, but his sneaker collection should raise some cash.

Some of the over 200 pairs of kicks up for grabs—with all the money raised going back to pay his creditors—include Air Jordan IV “Superman” Doernbechers, Candy Cane Air Jordan XIVs, Black Air Jordan Vs and multiple Air Jordan IIIs in various colorways. Check out some of the fresher kicks from Sapp’s collection in the gallery. Sapp was a Nike sponsored athlete during his playing days and clearly Jordan Brand has been very, very kind to him.

