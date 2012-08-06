DJ Drama ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill & Jeremih – “My Moment” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

DJ Drama was in Toronto for the Drake headlined OVO Fest, so he figured, why not shoot a video? The visuals were getting cooked up for Barack O’Drama’s “My Moment” video, featuring 2 Chainz, Meek Mill and Jeremih.

If you need a refresher, you can listen to the T-Minus produced “My Moment” here. The song will appear on Drama’s forthcoming Quality Street Music album, due out on September 18th.

Check out photos from the set of the “My Moment” video in the gallery after the break.

Photo: Instagram

