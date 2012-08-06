Jeremih will be dropping his new mixtape tomorrow, Late Nights, and this is the last little teaser he’s going to drop before the whole thing is released. The project is hosted by the one and only DJ Drama and arranged by DJ Pharris.

This record is called “Outta Control” and features mixtape-mainstays 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane. This is another strip club friendly song for Jeremih, who seems to have pretty much nailed which kind of audience he’s going after and that’s never a bad thing. Hit the jump to listen and download the new track.

Jeremih ft. 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane – “Outta Control” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]



Props: HHNM