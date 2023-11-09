A$AP Relli Says A$AP Rocky Told Him He’d “Kill” Him Before Shooting Him

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While A$AP Rocky has been celebrating life and the birth of his new son, Riot, the man is still embroiled in a serious court case brought by A$AP Relli and in it is making some pretty serious claims.

According to TMZ, Relli took the stand on Wednesday (Nov. 8) to reiterate his story that A$AP Rocky shot him two years ago. Rocky is fighting these allegations, but Relli isn’t backing down and told the court that Pretty Flacko told him he was going to kill him before pulling the trigger. Taking the stand yesterday, Relli was grilled by Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina. During their heated exchange, Tacopina attempted to get Relli to admit he had ulterior motives (money) when reporting the shooting to authorities.

Though Relli admitted he waited a bit before going to police about the incident, he maintains he’s the victim in this situation and Rocky violated him regardless of how long he waited to report the incident.

TMZ reports:

Relli says he began resenting Rocky for moves he perceived as dishonest, such as allegedly promising to help support a slain A$AP Mob member’s family … which Relli claims Rocky never did. All their bad blood allegedly came to a head that fateful night

According to Relli, Rocky called him and demanded to know where he was, and they ended up meeting at an L.A. hotel — which he thought might be a chance to squash their beef. Instead, Relli claims Rocky and some goons rolled up on him … and things got heated, with a gun allegedly being drawn.

Relli claims harsh words were exchanged, and Rocky put the gun to his stomach … allegedly saying, “I’ll kill you right now.” Relli testified Rocky didn’t shoot right then and there, but claims the bullets started flying shortly thereafter as they separated.

At that point, Relli says he felt his hand get hot and knew he’d been hit … and alleges Rocky fired around 4 times before taking off running and leaving him there on the street. Relli says he didn’t go to cops until a full day later out of fear.

Naturally Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, but with Relli’s testimony (which Rocky was in court to hear), who knows how things will end up looking for Rihanna’s baby daddy when it’s all said and done. Still, Pretty Flacko looked cool, calm and collected as he left the courtroom, so he’s probably not sweating the outcome regardless of Relli’s testimony.

What do y’all think of this situation? Should A$AP Rocky come to some settlement with Relli to make this case go away, or should he fight it till the very end? Let us know in the comments section below.