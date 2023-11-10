DJ Khaled Confirms Curving Tony Yayo’s Handshake Out of Loyalty To Fat Joe

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled confirms that when it comes to his “brothers,” he is loyal to the end, and if you have a problem with one of his people, he will curve your handshakes.

Tony Tayo shared a story during a Drink Champs July episode about DJ Khaled curving his handshake while he was trying to promote his new record at the time, “So Seductive,” because of the 2005 “beef” between G-Unit and Khaled’s good friend, Fat Joe.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Yayo explained that despite expressing it was a bad idea to reach out to Khaled in the first place, his people told him it would be a good look while he was in Miami and that “It’s the industry bro, they’ll set you up!”

“So we go up there. I told these n-ggas, ‘Yo, don’t take me to DJ Khaled. Fat Joe, that’s his man. He damn near Terror Squad.'”

Tony Yayo then claimed that DJ Khaled pretended to shake his hand before yelling out his “DJ Khaled” tagline and telling him to get the “fuck outta here.”

“Go in there, you see the wedge bulging,” he continued. “Oh boy, here we go. We wasn’t traveling light. I’m not gon’ say much, but we wasn’t traveling light. Go to Khaled to shake his hand — ‘DJ Khaled, get the fuck outta here!’

“I respect Khaled for that ’cause [Fat Joe] is his man … But I did go ’cause this is radio. I don’t understand this shit, I’m getting out of jail … So I’m like, ‘Yo, fuck you Khaled!’ I swear to God. You can ask him.”

DJ Khaled Confirms The Curving

Shannon Sharpe did just that during his latest episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast featuring DJ Khaled, and the We The Best chief confirmed the curving.

“At that time, I work at a radio station,” Khaled said. “Everybody’s welcome at a radio station so you could never involve them type of situations and I understood that. And I’ve always been somebody that showed love, but when they told me [Yayo] was coming up I was like, ‘Wow.’

“You know, him and my man don’t get along. [Fat Joe] is my brother, for real. I was just saying to myself, ‘This is gonna be hard for me’ because if I would have completely embraced him, I probably wouldn’t have been able to sleep at night. And if I did, I would have called [Fat Joe] immediately like, ‘This is what happened.’ That’s how much I care.”

“Would I have done things differently now?” Khaled continued. “I probably would have did the same thing, but I would have tried to put myself where I wouldn’t have to be in that room.”

Khaled also did point out that there is no animosity between the two Hip-Hop stars, and they even share laughs about the situation now.

Everyone should have a DJ Khaled in their corner.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez