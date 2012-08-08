Behind The Scenes w/ Juicy J, Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “Bandz A Make Her Dance” [PHOTOS]

Juicy J‘s strip club anthem is about to get an official video treatment in the near future. Off of Mike Will’s EST in 1988 project, the trippy one links up with Lil Wayne and Project Pat on the set for the video to “Bandz A Make Her Dance.”

2 Chainz is nowhere in sight for the video as of now, but expect Tity Two Necklaces to make an appearance in the video. Would you expect him not to? Juicy J’s breakout single charted for the first time this past week on Billboard’s rap charts, so expect this song to not go away anytime soon. Hit the jump to check out the photos, and please tip your bartenders on the way out.

Photo: Instagram

