Exclusive: 50 Cent Wishes Young Buck “Good Luck” On 18-Month Prison Sentence [VIDEO]

It doesn’t look like 50 Cent will ever officially invite Young Buck back into the G-Unit circle, but all hard feelings appear to be a thing of the past—at least on his side. Hip-Hop Wired caught up with the Queens native Tuesday (Aug. 7) while promoting his new film, Freelancers, co-starring Robert DeNiro and Forrest Whitaker. The film is set to be released on Blu-Ray and DVD Aug. 21, and hits select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Aug. 10.

When asked about Buck, who checked in to the Yazoo City Medium Security Federal Prison to begin his 18-month bid earlier in the week, 50 wished the Tennessee native “good luck,” and offered him some advice. “I guess hold your head, what else can you tell him? Under these circumstances he’s gonna’ be starting from scratch,” he states.

Buck’s prison sentence came after his home was raided by authorities, and firearms were uncovered. At the time, the 31-year-old was already a convicted felon, and was slapped with automatic jail time. Aside from his legal woes, he’s also fallen into a deep financial whole, and had his personal belongings auctioned off last month to cover his six-figure IRS bill.

When it comes to rappers who have been jailed for gun possession, Buck is member to an elite group which includes the likes of T.I., Lil Wayne, Ja Rule and more. In an interview with XXL, done before going to prison, he remained optimistic about his circumstances, citing that he doesn’t want to be judged by his mistakes.



Photo: Hip-Hop Wired