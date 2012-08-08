Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Host Kevin Hart’s MTV VMAs Commercial [VIDEO]

MTV got it right this year and will have a host for it’s annual MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Hart gets top billing this year as he will be the master of ceremonies, which take place Thursday, September 6th at 8pm in Los Angeles, California.

In this spot, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West look awful comfortable coming from the gym as Kevin Hart interjects himself into their relationship as the new “it couple” in Hollywood. Hilarity ensues. Hit the jump to check out the commercial which airs tonight on MTV.

Photo: MTV