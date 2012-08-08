The blonde Bob Saget, Asher Roth channels his inner James Bond for the first release off of his new weekly series #AshWednesdays. “The World Is Not Enough,” is a new record released via the tweets of Asher himself. It’s been rather interesting to watch the transformation of Asher Roth from college party animal on Asleep In The Bread Aisle, to what he is now.

This song is a socially responsible record where Asher talks about his life as well as the dangerous of hate, drugs, and more. If records like this will become the norm on #AshWednesdays, this will be a nice welcomed treat. Hit the jump and get a listen and download to “The World Is Not Enough.” https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/The-World-Is-Not-Enough.mp3

Asher Roth – “The World Is Not Enough” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

