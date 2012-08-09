Kendrick Lamar Reflects On Summer School With VEVO: Lift [VIDEO]

In his new webisode series with VEVO, Kendrick Lamar opens the doors and invites us to Centennial High School and reflects on his early days in Compton. In this video he says Section .80 was a direct result of the things that happened at his high school.

He also talks about his fear of summer school because that was right around the time the height of the gang violence would take place in his youth. Also, go figure, the lyrical wordsmith’s favorite subject in school was English. You don’t say, Kendrick; you don’t say. Hit the jump to check out the video and watch out for g.o.o.d. kid m.A.A. d. city. dropping on October 2nd.

Photo: VEVO