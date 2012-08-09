Common Busts A Freestyle On Sway In The Morning [VIDEO]

Common may have been spending a lot of time on his film career, but his lyrical flow is still up to par with his rap counterparts. The Chicago MC hit up Shade 45’s Sway in the Morning, and spit a freestyle— but it wasn’t your average flow. Rather than coming off the top on the topics of his choosing, Sway threw out words like “prehistoric,” “forensic evidence,” “Hell on Wheels”, and “Serena Williams,” which he had to use in his rhymes.

Just when Sway thought he could trip the 40-year-old by calling on him to use “left ventricle” in his flow, Common didn’t falter. “Left ventricle check it out it’s not too mental for, the Brother Com Sense/ I keep on breathing more/Different type of styles yo/I told you I’m coming from my chest, so I always been the best.”

When he’s not starring in projects both on the big and small screen, Common is still focused on his music, telling Complex that he and Kanye West will get back in the studio, at some point. “When the time is right, I would love to get together [with Kanye] on some more music,” he said.

Take a listen to Common’s freestlye below.



Photo: Sway in the Morning