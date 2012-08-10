Preview: DJ Khaled ft. Kanye West and Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” [VIDEO]

After tons of behind the scenes photos, videos, and tweets we finally have…more previews. The Hit-Boy produced single off of DJ Khaled’s Kiss The Ring is about to have the video premiere on BET’s 106 & Park very soon. Watch your eyes as Kanye West and Rick Ross shake things up in this video.

After dropping the tracklist for Kiss The Ring and releasing the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League produced record “Hip-Hop” featuring Scarface and Nas, DJ Khaled might have curated his best album to date. Hit the jump to check out the video preview of “I Wish You Would.”

—

Photo: Instagram