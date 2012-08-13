DJ Khaled & Rick Ross Cover RESPECT [PHOTO]

YN didn’t make any bones about who was going to be on the next cover of RESPECT magazine, so this shouldn’t come as any sort of surprise. The two Miami titans are a couple of the biggest figures in rap right now and they both grab the cover of this issue. Also featured in this issue are stories with Big Boi, Pusha T, and Future.

DJ Khaled’s new album, Kiss The Ring, is hitting stores next Tuesday on August 21st and Rick Ross’ current album God Forgives, I Don’t is the current #1 album in America according to Billboard. Hit the jump to check out the cover in full and cop it when it hits newsstands on August 28th.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• Nike Officially Debuts the LeBron X [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

• 10 Sporting Events That Would Be In The Hip-Hop Olympics [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz Hosts Based On A T.R.U. Story Listening Session In ATL [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]