Freddie “Gangsta” Gibbs‘ has had his fans waiting on pins and needles for his new project, Baby Face Killa, but this is going to hold you over for a little bit. This song is far from ugly like a Master P sneaker, and this DJ Dahi produced record is looking like it might find it’s way onto the Gary, Indiana native’s product.

“Bout It, Bout It” features the breakout rapper from Houston, Kirko Bangz on the hook. Gibbs’ label boss on Corporate Thugz Entertainment has made some noise lately as he was named the SVP of A&R at Atlantic Records. No word on how or if that will affect Gibbs, but until there is more known enjoy this record. Hit the jump to listen and download. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Freddie-Gibbs-Ft-Kirko-Bangz-Bout-It-Bout-It.mp3

Freddie Gibbs ft. Kirko Bangz – “Bout It, Bout It” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: The FADER