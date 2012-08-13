Fred The Godson’s newest mixtape, Gordo Frerderico, will feature this track “I Go” with Lil Kim. It’s getting rarer and rarer to hear new music from the Queen Bee, so enjoy this for what it is if you are still rocking with Kim.

The tape will hit the nets via DatPiff on Wednesday, August 15th. When the portly Bronx MC hit the offices of Hip-Hop Wired, he broke down this new tape and what to expect. Brooklyn and BX connect on “I Go,” which was let loose from the good folks at HHNM. Hit the jump to listen and download.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/fred-the-godson-I-Go-feat-lil-kim.mp3

Fred The Godson ft. Lil Kim – “I Go” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]



Photo: YouTube