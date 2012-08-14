DJ Khaled ft. Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would / Cold” [VIDEO]

Fresh off appearing on the cover of the new RESPECT magazine, DJ Khaled finally gets around to premiering his video for “I Wish You Would,” featuring Kanye West and Rick Ross. No your internet connection isn’t shaky, that’s just how director Hype Williams shot this frantic visual. As you surely should know by now, the Hit-Boy produced number will be appearing on Khaled’s forthcoming Kiss The Ring album.

As an added bonus, the last two minutes of the clip kicks into a video for “Cold” (formerly known as “Theraflu” and “Way Too Cold”). Interesting considering “Cold” isn’t on the Miami DJ and execs album, so consider it a two for one special.

Khaled’s Kiss The Ring, his sixth album (this is where we mention Dr. Dre only has two albums), is out August 21st. Watch the video for “I Wish You Would / Cold” after the break.

Photo: YouTube