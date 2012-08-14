Trey Songz ft. Diddy & Meek Mill – “Check Me Out” [LISTEN]

This song will be on Trey Songz’ newest album, Chapter V, which drops on Tuesday, August 21st. This potential banger includes Meek Mill and the one and only Sean “P, Puff, Daddy, Diddy,” Combs as well.

This version has a ton of DJ Clue tags all over the record, which if you are feeling nostalgic for Desert Storm tapes isn’t so bad. However if you want the cleaned up tagless version, you’ll have to cop the album next week. For now, hit the jump to listen and download “Check Me Out,” with Trey Songz, Meek Mill and Diddy.

