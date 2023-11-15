For The Ladies: 5 Queens Confidently Killing It In Hip-Hop

A 2023 List Of Hip-Hop’s Leading Ladies

As we celebrate the 50th year of Hip-Hop, it’s the perfect time to recognize women in music who are ruling the charts and beating the odds.

Hip-Hop has historically been a male-dominated genre, largely built on the stories of strife of growing up as a young Black man in America. However, women have always been an important part of the culture, and we’re grateful to the legendary rap queens who came in to unify artists breaking into the industry. Today, women from all over the country are making a name for themselves, breaking records and looking good doing it! Read on for the stories behind the leading females currently taking charge in Hip-Hop!

Latto

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, also known as Latto, is a southern rapper from Clayton County, Georgia. The 24-year-old first appeared on the scene on Jermaine Dupri’s reality show The Rap Game where her spunky energy and advanced wordplay wowed judges and viewers alike. While she ultimately rose to fame after her 2019 hit single “B*tch From Da Souf,” Latto started her journey in music years earlier at the tender age of 10.

After “B*tch From Da Souf” garnered huge label recognition, Latto signed to RCA Records where she went on to release chart-toppers like “Big Energy” and “Put It On Da Floor.”

Latto is of mixed race, which inspired her original rap name, Mulatto. Over time she received severe criticism about over choosing to use a name with a charged racialized history. However, Latto overcame the public castigation and rebranded, changing her social media handles to Latto777.

Her 2021 single “Big Energy” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and was re-released with the legendary Mariah Carey on the remix! Now, that’s killing the game!

